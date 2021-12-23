City of Bridgeport Holiday Schedule for Trash, Recycling, Brown Bag Collection, and Transfer Station

Reminds Residents of Christmas Tree Pickup Guidelines

Bridgeport, CT – In observance of the Christmas Holiday, the transfer station will be closed on, Friday, December 24th, and Saturday, December 25th, 2021. Trash and recycling will remain on schedule. Brown bag collection will be suspended until Monday, December 27th, and will have a one-day delay for the remainder of the week.

Christmas tree collection will begin on Monday, January 10th, and continue until Friday, February 4th. The City of Bridgeport is asking residents not to place Christmas trees curbside before Monday, January 10th to avoid safety hazards.

Every year, the trees that are collected are brought to the city landfill to be repurposed as mulch and used in parks throughout Bridgeport.

CHRISTMAS TREE PICKUP GUIDELINES

Place trees curbside at 6:00 a.m. on your scheduled Recycling Day. Please do not put trees outside days prior as they can be buried by snow or blown into streets causing a safety hazard. All trees must be free of decorations, lights, and plastic bags. Artificial trees will not be picked up. Trees can also be brought to the City Transfer Station at 475 Asylum Street, Bridgeport.

