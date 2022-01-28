Bridgeport Prepares for Storm Predicted to Bring 12”-18” of Snowfall

Bridgeport, CT – In anticipation of the pending snowfall due to impact Bridgeport, Mayor Ganim announces the declaration of a Snow Emergency in effect as of 4:00pm today, Friday January 28, 2022. Residents are directed to park on the EVEN side of the street, and not to park on Emergency routes.

Bridgeport officials also encourage residents to remain at home for their own safety during the storm and to allow passage for Emergency and First Responders, as well the City Public Facilities crews to efficiently pre-treat the streets and then plow as snow impacts the city. As forecasted by the National Weather Service, the city anticipates snowfall to begin around 8PM this evening with the peak of the storm, with highest snowfall rates around 7AM-12PM tomorrow, Saturday, January 29th. Cloudy, wind chill values in the teens, and gusts as high as 28 mph. DPF is properly prepared with a crew of 50 plow vehicles as well as independent contractors to assist with clearing the roads and any downed trees.



For snow plowing issues, call 203-576-7130 or preferably, residents may use the city’s mobile app Bridgeport 311 – any time of day or night. Plowing Operations in Bridgeport are prioritized to clear major travel routes first. This allows public safety vehicles and first responders access to most parts of the City. The initial plowing activities also provide most residents a clearing within two-to-three blocks of their home and most destinations in the City. Other factors include locations of hospitals, schools, major commercial centers and other facilities with large public interest.



Parking During the snow emergency, residents must move their cars off posted snow emergency streets. A list of snow streets can be found on the City’s website by clicking here or the full link: http://www.bridgeportct.gov/content/341307/341423/342861/342870.aspx.

Additionally, snow emergency streets are marked with white signs with red lettering. Residents to move their vehicle to the EVEN side as of 4:00pm, today, Friday, January 28th in order to clear city passages. Move your vehicle to the side of the street with addresses that are EVEN numbers that is now clear of snow. Owners of vehicles that do not comply with the parking ban on emergency streets or alternate side of street parking will have their vehicle towed and incur a minimum $130 towing fee. Towing will begin at 6:00pm this evening. Snow Emergency Parking Lots – In the event that parking is not available for residents,

Snow Emergency Parking Lots are open to the public: 752 East Main Street 378 East Main Street 2909 Fairfield Avenue 3455 Madison Avenue 250 Hollister, Jettie Tisdale School 1 Lincoln Boulevard, Central High School 606 Howard Avenue, Cesar Batalla School Sidewalks – Do not begin shoveling your sidewalks until street plowing is complete. Commercial and/or residential owners who push snow into the streets or do not clear snow on the sidewalks in front of their buildings are subject to a $100.00 fine per ordinance for each incident.



Adopt a Hydrant – residents are encouraged to clear snow and make a path to a fire hydrant in their neighborhood to assist the Bridgeport Fire Department in case of fire or other emergency. Snow Related Emergencies Residents may call the Bridgeport Emergency Operations Center hotline at 203-579-3829 with any snow related emergencies. Residents can also call the Public Facilities snow emergency hotline at 203-576-7130 and 203-576-7124.



Loss of Electricity – call the United Illuminating customer hotline at 800-722-5584 or 203-579-3829. Both numbers are for 24-hour emergency service. Immediate danger to life and health issues call 9-1-1. CLOSURES Transfer Station – Closed Saturday, January 29,



2022 Golf Course – Still closed due to snow and ice covering and will re-open weather permitting TBD Closed Saturday and Sunday. Parks will re-open Monday January 31, 2022 weather permitting. COVID Testing Clinic at North Branch Library – Closed January 29th COVID Testing Clinic at East Main Street Clinic – Closed January 29th City of



Bridgeport Tax Collector – Closed Saturday, January 29th Operation Care – to help protect the homeless population from unsafe temperatures, please call 2-1-1.



Homeless Outreach Team has continued to work with Prospect House and Operation Hope to connect the homeless population with shelter. City officials prompted the emergency activation of the YMCA at 650 Park Avenue, which will remain open for those in need.

