Fairfield News: COVID Test Kit & Mask Distribution

Today, the CT Department of Emergency Management and Homeland Security has confirmed Fairfield will receive 32 cases of test kits totaling 9,216 kits. These are FlowFlex kits, each containing a single test. The amount of kits we are receiving is less than we were previously promised earlier this week.

The state has requested some of the kits be set aside for school staff in an effort to be sure in-person learning is not disrupted.

Tomorrow, Sunday January 2, from 12-4 PM, or until supplies last, the Town will distribute test kits at Roger Ludlowe Middle School, with all traffic entering at 440 Mill Plain Road, adjacent to Sturges Park.

– Due to limited supply at this time, test kits are intended for residents that are symptomatic or that have a known exposure to someone who tested positive

– Proof of residency via your valid 2021 Fairfield beach or dump sticker, OR a driver’s license

– 4 kits & 4 masks will be distributed per household

Residents must enter the site from Mill Plain Road. The Fairfield Police Department will be managing traffic, and I ask that you please follow the directional signs and cones to keep the flow of traffic moving quickly.

Further information on where additional masks can be picked up will be posted to the Town website this week.

