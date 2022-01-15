Town of Stratford Initiates Warming Center Protocol

STRATFORD — The Town of Stratford has initiated its Warming Center protocol upon receiving a Cold Weather Advisory Notice from the State of Connecticut. This notice extends from today, January 14th at noon, through Wednesday, January 19th.

The reason for the activation is the arrival of intense arctic cold in Connecticut starting tonight resulting in temperatures in the single digits and wind chill factors below zero, followed by a potential winter storm.

This protocol will provide information through mass communication on personal cold weather protection, contact information for longer term sheltering and warming center locations.

For overnight and long-term sheltering, residents need to contact the 211 System by dialing 211. All warming centers will be posted and updated under the State of Connecticut WEBEOCC website.

Centers

Stratford Library M-Thurs 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

2203 Main Street F-Sat 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Stratford, CT 0615 Sun 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Baldwin Center M-F 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

1000 W Broad Street

Stratford, CT 06615

Stratford YMCA M-Thurs 5:30 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

3045 Main Street F 5:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Stratford, CT 06615 Sat 7:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Sun 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

This press release was made possible by: