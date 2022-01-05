TOWN OF STRATFORD TO DISTRIBUTE COVID-19 TESTS TO RESIDENTS TOMORROW AT SHORT BEACH

#STRATFORD – Mayor Laura R. Hoydick has announced plans for distribution in Stratford of COVID-19 test kits that the Town has received as part of the rapid-test kits being distributed to Connecticut towns and cities by order of Governor Ned Lamont.

Kits will be made available to Stratford at one distribution point at Short Beach. As the number of kits available will be insufficient to cover everyone in town, they will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

Based on CT Department of Health recommendations to limit the number of tests made available per household, the Stratford distribution sites will distribute a maximum of one kit per car. Each kit contains two tests.

The kits will be made available from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 5th, at the following location:

· Short Beach Parking Lot – 1 Dorne Drive, Stratford

Tests will be available only to Stratford residents and distributed through drive-up. Residents should be prepared to demonstrate residency, either through a Town-issued beach sticker, license or identification card, or a utility bill. Those who have received kits through the school system today are asked not to come again tomorrow for more test kits. Residents will be directed through the drive-up by staff. Everyone in vehicles coming through the drive-up should remain masked the entire time.

Households will have additional opportunities to receive test kits in the coming days as more test kits are made available through the Town, the school system and Federally-Qualified Health Centers.

Residents should note that there continues to be sites available in Stratford for COVID-19 tests, including DeLuca Field parking lot every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. (closed Friday Dec. 31st). You can register here: https://coronatestct.com.

Drive-through testing is also available at DOCS Urgent Care Center, 200 East Main Street (Appointments can be made here: https://docsmedicalgroup.com/docsurgentcare/book-appointment-locations/) and at CVS Pharmacy at 1 Hawley Lane (Appointments can be made at http://www.cvs.com ).

Get Vaccinated and Boosted

The Omicron variant of COVID-19 has proven to be very contagious, and those who remain unvaccinated should do so as soon as possible. More information on vaccines can be obtained by visiting https://portal.ct.gov/Vaccine-Portal.

Locations for vaccines and boosters in Stratford (appointments required):

· CVS Pharmacy – 1425 Barnum Ave.

· Walgreens – 1606 Barnum Ave.

· ShopRite Pharmacy – 250 Barnum Ave.

· Walmart – 150 Barnum Ave.

· Stop & Shop – 200 East Main Street

· Rite Aid – 3680 Main St.

The Connecticut Department of Health also has many walk-in clinics available without an appointment:

https://portal.ct.gov/vaccine-portal/DPH-Van-Clinics?language=en_US

