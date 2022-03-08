Bridgeport News: Seaview Avenue “Incident”

On Monday March 7, 2022 at 17:45 hrs. the Bridgeport Emergency Communications (ECC) received several 911 calls regarding a preliminary report of a multi-car MVA that occurred on the Seaview Ave at Exit 29 ramp.



Preliminary reports also indicated that shots were fired. While first responders were being dispatched, St. Vincent’s Medical Center ER notified the ECC to explain that one party arrived at in their ER with GSW to the leg, claiming the shooting occurred somewhere on Main St, possibly related, not yet confirmed. Additionally, Bridgeport Hospital notified the ECC indicating two parties arrived at BPT Hospital injured in MVA with possible information. On-scene a fourth injured party was located still at the scene, with MVA related injuries, AMR treated and transported this patient. Police and detectives responded and are investigating the incident at his time. Troop G closed Exit 29 ramp while the investigation took place. CFS # 22-18208. Unknown extent of injuries as well at this time.

