Bridgeport Receives $15K To Fight Childhood Obesity

Bridgeport, CT – The City of Bridgeport Health Department has been awarded $15,000 from the United States Conference of Mayors 2022 Childhood Obesity Prevention and Environmental Health & Sustainability Grant. The US Conference of Mayors selected Bridgeport with a 3rd place award in the category of “medium cities” to support programs that engage the community and promote childhood obesity prevention, environmental health, and sustainability, or a hybrid of both.



The City of Bridgeport will be using these grant funds for the installation of a brand new, state-of-the-art outdoor fitness facility in Bridgeport. This facility, designed by our partners at the National Fitness Campaign, will be the site of several new and existing youth-focused public health initiatives aimed to reduce childhood obesity while fostering an appreciation for Bridgeport’s beautiful public parks.



Mayor Ganim stated, “We look forward to building this Fitness Court in the Spring of ’22 with programs from our Health and Parks and Recreation Departments to start soon after. There are so many ways to enjoy the many parks and green spaces in our city, and now children will also be able to access a free and easy-to-use health resource for persons of all ages and experience levels.”

