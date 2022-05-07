Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Bridgeport News: March Shooting Becomes Homicide #6

May 7, 2022

On March 16, 2022, at approximately 5:20 pm, Bridgeport Police responded to 590 East Main Street (rear parking lot) on the report of party shot at that location.  Upon arrival officers observed a victim, later identified as Thomas Asbury DOB 7/26/1999, laying on the ground in the parking lot next to a vehicle.  He was suffering from two gunshot wounds to the torso.  AMR ambulance arrived and transported the victim to Bridgeport Hospital.  The Detective Bureau responded to conduct their investigation and process the crime scene.

Mr. Asbury never recovered from his injuries and ultimately passed away last night at Bridgeport Hospital (May 6, 2022).

The Detective Bureau Homicide Squad took over this investigation on April 20, 2022 and are working several leads.  Anyone with information about this crime can contact Detective Thomas Harper at 203-581-5239 or utilize the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS. 

