BridgeportNews: HOMICIDE #7



#Bridgeport CT–On May 9Th, 2022 at approximately 8:30 pm the Bridgeport Police Emergency Operations Center (EOC) received reports of a shooting within the 100 block of Washington Terrace. Upon arrival, patrol officers located a 38-year-old Bridgeport man suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. Medics arrived and transported the victim to Bridgeport Hospital where he later died.

Currently, the Detective Bureau’s Homicide & Identification Units are actively investigating and processing the crime scene. They are also in the process of notifying next of kin.

Anyone with information about this crime is urged to contact Detective Martin Heanue at (203) 581-5242 or utilize the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576 -TIPS