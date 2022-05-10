Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

BridgeportNews: HOMICIDE #7

#Bridgeport CT–On May 9Th, 2022 at approximately 8:30 pm the Bridgeport Police Emergency Operations Center (EOC) received reports of a shooting within the 100 block of Washington Terrace. Upon arrival, patrol officers located a 38-year-old Bridgeport man suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. Medics arrived and transported the victim to Bridgeport Hospital where he later died.

Currently, the Detective Bureau’s Homicide & Identification Units are actively investigating and processing the crime scene. They are also in the process of notifying next of kin.

Anyone with information about this crime is urged to contact Detective Martin Heanue at (203) 581-5242 or utilize the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576 -TIPS

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

