Assault 3rd / Illegal Possession of Weapon in Motor Vehicle / Illegal Possession of Large Capacity Magazine





#Bridgeport CT– On June 22, 2022, at approximately 0730 hours Traffic Division Sergeant Wilson was traveling east on State Street. He was flagged down by a distraught female. The female started yelling she was assaulted in the store by a male suspect. The female pointed at a gray vehicle attempting to leave the gas station.



Sergeant Wilson pulled into the gas station and the gray vehicle made a quick U-turn and parked near a gas pump. He approached the vehicle which was operated by one male. The victim started arguing with the suspect and Sergeant Wilson was able to calm her down.

The suspect started making unusual movements in the vehicle and he was ordered to turn the car off and hand over the keys. The victim started yelling “he assaulted me in the store” and continued arguing with suspect. The victim was ordered to calm down until American Medical Response arrived to give her medical assistance.



Sergeant Wilson started asking the suspect to explain the encounter in the store. The suspect started explaining the incident and Sergeant Wilson observed Womack sneak over to right rear passenger door, and open the door, and grab an item from the back seat. Sergeant Wilson approached the male ordered him to stop. The male was detained, and Sergeant Wilson, along with Officer Pires, recovered the firearm.

Traffic Officer J. Brown patted down the operator of the vehicle and he was handcuffed and detained. The victim started explaining the assault to Officer M. Mazzocco and she received medical assistance by AMR. The incident was investigated, and video footage was obtained.

The suspects were identified as 24-year-old Taivon Reed and 52-year-old Robert Womack, and both were placed under arrest without incident.



This call demonstrates the continuous efforts made by Bridgeport Police Officers to maintain public safety and reduce the number of illegal firearms accessible in our community. Further, this arrest illustrates that individuals in possession of these firearms, without the proper permits, will be held accountable. I thank Sgt. Wilson for his attention to duty while patrolling throughout the city of Bridgeport.

Reed of Bridgeport (photo below) was charged with Operating an Unregistered Motor Vehicle / Illegal Operation of Motor Vehicle without a License / Criminally Negligence Storage of a Firearm / Illegal Possession of Weapon in Motor Vehicle / Illegal Possession of Large Capacity Magazine / Breach of Peace 2nd / Assault 3rd. Bond was set at $75,000.