Bridgeport News: Firefighters Battle A Commercial Fire

Oct 25, 2022

2022-10-24@10:13PM–Firefighters were called to a fire at King Floor Supplies at 215 Islandbrook Avenue in Bridgeport Monday night.  The fire quickly went to two alarms as they battled the fire which contains hardwood floors and adhesive.  Chief Lance Edwards said there was a concern with the chemicals.  Surrounding businesses were also evacuated due to the heavy smoke and then the power was turned off to the area as well.  King Floor Supplies accounted for all their employees.  There were no reported injuries.  

