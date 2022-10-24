Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Reason For School Lock-In/Out

Stephen Krauchick

ByStephen Krauchick

Oct 24, 2022

2022-10-24@11:26am–#Bridgeport CT– Bridgeport Police said in a statement “The Bridgeport ECC was notified via 911 that there were two parties arguing in the 1200th block of State St. One party was scene with a firearm.

Schools (Bassick, Cesar Batalla and Park City Prep) in the area were placed in a lock in-lock out for the time being. On-scene police reports indicated one male party was detained and a firearm recovered.

Schools activation was lifted afterwards. No threat to any students or staff at any time”.

This news report is made possible by:

Care Connect 2
Stephen Krauchick

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

Related Post

Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Crash With Injury

Oct 23, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Car Hits House

Oct 23, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Stabbing

Oct 23, 2022 Stephen Krauchick

Leave a Reply

You missed

Fairfield

Fairfield News: Merritt Crash With Fire

Oct 24, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
Valley

Ansonia News: Hilltop Gas Odors Evacuate Schools

Oct 24, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Reason For School Lock-In/Out

Oct 24, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
Local News

Milford News: Threatening and Breach Of Peace

Oct 24, 2022 Stephen Krauchick