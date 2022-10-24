Bridgeport News: Reason For School Lock-In/Out

2022-10-24@11:26am–#Bridgeport CT– Bridgeport Police said in a statement “The Bridgeport ECC was notified via 911 that there were two parties arguing in the 1200th block of State St. One party was scene with a firearm.

Schools (Bassick, Cesar Batalla and Park City Prep) in the area were placed in a lock in-lock out for the time being. On-scene police reports indicated one male party was detained and a firearm recovered.

Schools activation was lifted afterwards. No threat to any students or staff at any time”.

This news report is made possible by: