Stratford News: Shooting

#Stratford CT– On 11/21/2022 at approximately 730pm Officers responded to a report of shots fired near 372 Knowlton Street. Upon arrival Officers learned that a verbal altercation between two men turned violent ending with one of the men, Eugene Delevante age 44 of Stratford shooting the male victim. The victim’s car was also damaged as a result of the incident.

The victim was treated at a local hospital for a leg injury and later released.

The suspect, Neil was arrested and charged with the following;

 Criminal Procession of a Firearm, Ammunition or an Electronic Defense Weapon.

 Criminal Attempt to Commit Murder

 Assault 1st Degree

He was held on a court set $1,000,000 dollar bond and his scheduled court date is 12/02/2022.