Bridgeport

Stratford News: Shooting

Nov 22, 2022

#Stratford CT– On 11/21/2022 at approximately 730pm Officers responded to a report of shots fired near 372 Knowlton Street. Upon arrival Officers learned that a verbal altercation between two men turned violent ending with one of the men, Eugene Delevante age 44 of Stratford shooting the male victim. The victim’s car was also damaged as a result of the incident.

The victim was treated at a local hospital for a leg injury and later released.

The suspect, Neil was arrested and charged with the following;

 Criminal Procession of a Firearm, Ammunition or an Electronic Defense Weapon.

 Criminal Attempt to Commit Murder

 Assault 1st Degree

He was held on a court set $1,000,000 dollar bond and his scheduled court date is 12/02/2022.

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

