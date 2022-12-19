Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Bridgeport News: 4th Person Shot Today

Dec 18, 2022

Police said: “At 1813hrs the Bridgeport ECC received a call reporting a male party got punched in the face and a possible weapon displayed on East Avenue. On-scene Bridgeport Police reports indicate no firearm was displayed and a male party was struck in the face following a verbal altercation. Medics were not needed and refused by the male party.”

2022-12-18@6:12pm–#Bridgeport CT– Report of a person shot in the 300 block of East Avenue. If confirmed, that will be the 4th person shot today.

