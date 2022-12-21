Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Firefighters Get A Tentative Contract!

Stephen Krauchick

ByStephen Krauchick

Dec 21, 2022

Bridgeport, CT – Today, Mayor Ganim announced a tentative collective bargaining agreement with the International Association of Firefighters AFL-CIO Local 834. The negotiations between the International Association of Firefighters AFL-CIO Local 834 and the City of Bridgeport Department of Labor Relations occurred during an agreement on proposed issues that were considered for alteration.

Mayor Ganim stated: “I want to compliment the men and women who serve as firefighters in the City of Bridgeport. It took a lot of perseverance and leadership from both sides to reach this tentative agreement.”

Most of the major concerns that were mentioned for adjustment included wage increases, sick and paid leave, health care premiums, tuition reimbursement, vacation time, and stipends to cover uniform costs. Both parties came to an agreement that the new adjustments were just and fair and will be submitted to City Council for approval.

Stephen Krauchick

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

Related Post

Bridgeport

CALLS FOR STRONGER CONSUMER PROTECTIONS AGAINST AIRLINE ABUSES

Dec 21, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Crash With Injuries

Dec 20, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: School Bus Hits Parked Car

Dec 20, 2022 Stephen Krauchick

Leave a Reply

You missed

Stratford

Stratford News: Man Pulled From The Water

Dec 21, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
Trumbull

JUVENILE CAR THIEF ARRESTED IN TRUMBULL

Dec 21, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
Fairfield

Fairfield News: Crash!

Dec 21, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Firefighters Get A Tentative Contract!

Dec 21, 2022 Stephen Krauchick