Bridgeport News: Firefighters Get A Tentative Contract!

Bridgeport, CT – Today, Mayor Ganim announced a tentative collective bargaining agreement with the International Association of Firefighters AFL-CIO Local 834. The negotiations between the International Association of Firefighters AFL-CIO Local 834 and the City of Bridgeport Department of Labor Relations occurred during an agreement on proposed issues that were considered for alteration.

Mayor Ganim stated: “I want to compliment the men and women who serve as firefighters in the City of Bridgeport. It took a lot of perseverance and leadership from both sides to reach this tentative agreement.”

Most of the major concerns that were mentioned for adjustment included wage increases, sick and paid leave, health care premiums, tuition reimbursement, vacation time, and stipends to cover uniform costs. Both parties came to an agreement that the new adjustments were just and fair and will be submitted to City Council for approval.