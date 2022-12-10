Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Person Shot

Stephen Krauchick

ByStephen Krauchick

Dec 10, 2022

#Bridgeport CT–Thursday, December 8, 2022, at approximately 11:30 pm Officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Tremont Avenue on a report of shots fired outside of this location. Citizens in the area describe hearing a dispute followed by 4-5 gunshots.

Officers arrived on scene and discovered a crime scene in the roadway along Tremont Avenue. The crime scene was secured and area hospitals were canvassed for a victim. The initial search for a victim yielded negative results. Items were collected from the crime scene and submitted as evidence into the police property room.

This news report is made possible by:

Shortly after midnight, Officers located a victim being treated at an area hospital for injuries to the arm and foot. These injuries are described as non-life-threatening graze gunshot wounds.

The BPD Detective Bureau has responded and taken charge of the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to contact Bridgeport Police Detective Bureau Sergeant Luigi Tucciarone at 203 581-5100 or utilize the Bridgeport Police Tips line at 203 576-TIPS. Please refer to case number 22D-1738.

Stephen Krauchick

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

