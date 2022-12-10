Bridgeport News: Person Shot

#Bridgeport CT–Thursday, December 8, 2022, at approximately 11:30 pm Officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Tremont Avenue on a report of shots fired outside of this location. Citizens in the area describe hearing a dispute followed by 4-5 gunshots.

Officers arrived on scene and discovered a crime scene in the roadway along Tremont Avenue. The crime scene was secured and area hospitals were canvassed for a victim. The initial search for a victim yielded negative results. Items were collected from the crime scene and submitted as evidence into the police property room.

Shortly after midnight, Officers located a victim being treated at an area hospital for injuries to the arm and foot. These injuries are described as non-life-threatening graze gunshot wounds.

The BPD Detective Bureau has responded and taken charge of the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to contact Bridgeport Police Detective Bureau Sergeant Luigi Tucciarone at 203 581-5100 or utilize the Bridgeport Police Tips line at 203 576-TIPS. Please refer to case number 22D-1738.