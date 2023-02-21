Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: 2nd Robbery Arrest Made

Stephen Krauchick

ByStephen Krauchick

Feb 21, 2023

#Bridgeport CT–The Bridgeport Police Detective Bureau’s Robbery Squad (under the supervision of Sergeant Pasquale Feola) has been actively working in conjunction with the officers assigned to the State Violent Crime Task Force (under the supervision of Connecticut State Police Sergeant John List). Today, February 20, 2023, the second Sergio’s Pizza robbery suspect, 50-year-old David L. Dagley, of Bridgeport CT, was taken into custody by members of the State Violent Crime Task Force. His arrest was related to the numerous outstanding Violation of Probation arrest warrants he had from various surrounding agencies.

An arrest warrant was also secured today for Dagley’s involvement in the Sergio’a Pizza robbery. He is charged with Robbery in the 1st Degree. Bond is set at $300,000. Dagley is scheduled to appear in court on February 21, 2023.

David L. Dagley was also served with the following arrest warrants:

Norwalk VOP; Bond $2,000

Westport VOP; Bond $2,000

Monroe VOP; Bond $2,000

