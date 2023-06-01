Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Homicide Arrest

Jun 1, 2023

#Bridgeport CT–This morning members of the Bridgeport Police Department’s Homicide Squad, assisted by the Connecticut State Police Violent Crime Task Force-Bridgeport, arrested 23-year-old Nelson Perez for the murder of 58-year-old Michael Gaines of Bridgeport CT. Mr. Gaines was murdered on April 12, 2023, at the corner of East Main Street and Arctic Street located on the City’s East Side. Perez has been charged with 53a-54a Murder, 53a-217 Criminal Possession of a Firearm, and 53-203 Illegal Discharge of a Firearm. He has a 2-million-dollar bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Friday June 2, 2023.

This arrest is the result of a combined investigative effort by members of the Bridgeport Police Department’s Homicide Squad, BPD Fusion Center, BPD Forensic Identification Unit, and the States Attorney’s Office. Homicide Detective Tom Harper is the lead investigator.

