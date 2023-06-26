Senator Gaston Selected to Participate in 2023 Emerging Legislative Leaders Program

State Senator Herron Keyon Gaston (D-Bridgeport) has been selected to participate in the 2023 Emerging Legislative Leaders Program taking place at the University of Virginia’s Darden School of Business. Senator Gaston was chosen as one of 55 legislators from 46 state across the U.S.



“I am so thankful for quite an opportunity to continue to grow and learn with other legislative leaders from around the U.S.,” said Senator Gaston. “It is an honor to have the hard work I did this past legislative session recognized. This program will provide myself and others with long-term benefits I can take with me for future endeavors through challenging discussions amongst other successful lawmakers. I look forward to learning from professors and other individuals who are afforded this same unique experience.”



The Emerging Legislative Leaders Program is a collaborative effort of the State Legislative Leaders Foundation and the University of Virginia’s Darden School of Business Administration. Senator Gaston was selected to this highly competitive program for his standout work this past legislative session. Only two legislators are selected from each state, one State Representative from the House, and one State Senator from the Senate.



This 2023 legislative session, Senator Gaston took action to protect the Connecticut community to pass common sense legislation and accomplished writing, advocating, leading, and passing legislation as a first-year Senator. Senator Gaston, was elected to serve the 23rd state Senate district, representing parts of Bridgeport and Stratford, in the November 2022 election and in a short period of time, has authored, introduced, and led passage of several bills as he chaired the Public Safety and Security Committee.



The Emerging Legislative Leaders Program will take place from July 10 to July 13.

Post navigation