Bridgeport News: Another Person Shot





2023-09-10@03:32am–#Bridgeport CT–The Bridgeport Emergency Communications Center (ECC) received two ShotSpotter activations for Highland Avenue, followed by multiple 911 calls reporting gunshots and potential blood trails. Bridgeport Police and AMR (American Medical Response) were dispatched to the scene. Preliminary reports from the scene indicate that there is a gunshot wound (GSW) victim in the 100th block of Center Street, and their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. Additionally, Bridgeport Hospital notified the ECC that another individual with a gunshot wound arrived at their Emergency Room via a private vehicle. The extent of their injuries is currently unknown. This incident is currently active and under investigation.

If you have any additional information related to this incident, please contact the Bridgeport Police at 203-576-TIPS.