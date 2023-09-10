Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Bridgeport News: Another Person Shot

Stephen Krauchick

ByStephen Krauchick

Sep 10, 2023


2023-09-10@03:32am–#Bridgeport CT–The Bridgeport Emergency Communications Center (ECC) received two ShotSpotter activations for Highland Avenue, followed by multiple 911 calls reporting gunshots and potential blood trails. Bridgeport Police and AMR (American Medical Response) were dispatched to the scene. Preliminary reports from the scene indicate that there is a gunshot wound (GSW) victim in the 100th block of Center Street, and their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. Additionally, Bridgeport Hospital notified the ECC that another individual with a gunshot wound arrived at their Emergency Room via a private vehicle. The extent of their injuries is currently unknown. This incident is currently active and under investigation.

If you have any additional information related to this incident, please contact the Bridgeport Police at 203-576-TIPS.

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

