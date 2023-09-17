Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Bridgeport

Bridgeport Police Detain Known Offender After Shots Fired Incident; Seize Multiple Weapons

Stephen Krauchick

Sep 17, 2023

#Bridgeport CT–On Friday, September 15, 2023, at 21:32 hours, the Bridgeport ECC (Emergency Communications Center) received a report of shots fired inside a rooming house located on Myrtle Avenue. The caller provided information that implicated a known tenant as the individual responsible for the gunfire. In response to this report, Bridgeport Police were dispatched to the scene.

As officers were en route to the location, they received additional information that the individual responsible for the shots fired was under supervision for criminal possession of a firearm, currently on three years of probation, and registered as a deadly weapons offender.

Upon arrival at the scene, based on descriptions provided by witnesses, officers detained a male individual identified as Kenneth Elijah Jamison of Bridgeport. This detention was carried out without incident, and Mr. Jamison was placed inside a police cruiser, pending further investigation.

To ensure the safety of all parties involved, officers conducted a protective sweep of the unit to confirm that no one had been injured during the incident. During this sweep, officers observed several weapons in plain view inside the responsible party’s room. These weapons were secured and processed as evidence.

Subsequently, Officer Wilson and Officer Novia transported Kenneth Elijah Jamison to the booking facility without any issues.

Mr. Jamison was charged with the following offenses:

  1. CGS 29-36a(a) – Failure to Obtain a Serial Number
  2. CGS 53a-211 – Possession of a Sawed-Off Shotgun
  3. CGS 53a-63 – Reckless Endangerment 1st Degree
  4. CGS 53a-217 – Criminal Possession of a Firearm (4 Counts)
  5. CGS 53a-280a – Violation of the Deadly Weapon Registry

A bond was set at $250,000 for Mr. Jamison. This bond amount signifies the amount of money that must be paid for his release from custody while awaiting trial.

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

