Bridgeport Police Detain Known Offender After Shots Fired Incident; Seize Multiple Weapons

#Bridgeport CT–On Friday, September 15, 2023, at 21:32 hours, the Bridgeport ECC (Emergency Communications Center) received a report of shots fired inside a rooming house located on Myrtle Avenue. The caller provided information that implicated a known tenant as the individual responsible for the gunfire. In response to this report, Bridgeport Police were dispatched to the scene.

As officers were en route to the location, they received additional information that the individual responsible for the shots fired was under supervision for criminal possession of a firearm, currently on three years of probation, and registered as a deadly weapons offender.

Upon arrival at the scene, based on descriptions provided by witnesses, officers detained a male individual identified as Kenneth Elijah Jamison of Bridgeport. This detention was carried out without incident, and Mr. Jamison was placed inside a police cruiser, pending further investigation.

To ensure the safety of all parties involved, officers conducted a protective sweep of the unit to confirm that no one had been injured during the incident. During this sweep, officers observed several weapons in plain view inside the responsible party’s room. These weapons were secured and processed as evidence.

Subsequently, Officer Wilson and Officer Novia transported Kenneth Elijah Jamison to the booking facility without any issues.

Mr. Jamison was charged with the following offenses:

CGS 29-36a(a) – Failure to Obtain a Serial Number CGS 53a-211 – Possession of a Sawed-Off Shotgun CGS 53a-63 – Reckless Endangerment 1st Degree CGS 53a-217 – Criminal Possession of a Firearm (4 Counts) CGS 53a-280a – Violation of the Deadly Weapon Registry

A bond was set at $250,000 for Mr. Jamison. This bond amount signifies the amount of money that must be paid for his release from custody while awaiting trial.