Bridgeport Structure Fire

At 04:28 this morning, the Bridgeport Emergency Communications Center (ECC) received multiple 911 calls reporting a structure fire with visible flames in the 1000th block of Fairfield Avenue. In response to these calls, the Bridgeport Fire Department, along with the Police and AMR, were dispatched to the scene.

Upon arrival, the on-scene Fire Command reported a working fire situation, which was subsequently upgraded to a 2nd alarm. The fire was contained within a first-floor apartment. Fortunately, there were no reported injuries resulting from the incident.

One of the occupants affected by the fire is receiving assistance from the American Red Cross. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Additionally, mutual aid was provided by the Fairfield and Stratford Fire Departments to help manage the situation.