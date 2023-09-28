CITY OF BRIDGEPORT AWARDED $22 MILLION FROM

THE COMMUNITY INVESTMENT FUND FOR DEMOLITION AND ABATEMENT OF THE DECOMMISSIONED PSEG COAL PLANT THE STATE OF CONNECTICUT AWARDS BRIDGEPORT THE LARGEST COMMUNITY INVESTMENT FUND GRANT TO DATE

Bridgeport, CT— Today, the State of Connecticut Community Investment Fund (“CIF”) 2030 Board approved the City of Bridgeport’s full request of $22 million for the demolition and abatement of the decommissioned PSEG Harbor Station coal plant. This is by far the largest CIF grant that has been awarded to date.

In January, Mayor Ganim convened a working group of federal, state and local officials to work with PSEG on a plan for the future of the decommissioned plant. After several months of conversation with these stakeholders, the Ganim Administration put together a CIF proposal to secure state financial support for the abatement and demolition of the former coal plant structure, with the goal of preparing the site for further remediation and development.

As part of the city’s master plan of development, the site is no longer zoned for industrial uses. Instead, both city and state officials anticipate that the site is prime for future mixed-use development, including housing and commercial retail that will complement the other developments around Bridgeport Harbor including Steelpointe, the Amphitheater, and the Arena. MetroCOG is currently undergoing a study including multiple stakeholders to evaluate different potential uses of the site.

Governor Lamont and his administration have been especially supportive of efforts to abate and demolish the old PSEG coal plant, believing that future development of the site will spur economic development in Bridgeport and the region. Collectively, the Lamont Administration, the Ganim Administration, and Bridgeport’s legislative delegation have promoted this project as one which closely aligns with the CIF’s goals of funding economic development projects that will foster transformational change in underserved communities in our state.

“I want to thank Governor Lamont and the Bridgeport legislative delegation for their strong support of this effort,” said Mayor Ganim. “Economic development in and around Bridgeport Harbor remains one of my administration’s top priorities. This CIF funding will not only address a major environmental justice issue in our city, but help prepare Bridgeport’s waterfront for transformational economic development.”

“I am proud to have used my vote on CIF to support the district and make this huge investment in the economic future of Bridgeport,” said State Representative Antonio Felipe. The purpose of the Community Investment Fund is to make critical investments and bring positive change to our most underserved communities. Today is a big win for my constituents in the South End who have been negatively impacted by the coal plant for many decades.”

“I want to thank the CIF Board and the Governor for their investment in addressing the environmental challenges that our cities face,” stated Council President Aidee Nieves. “Under the leadership of Mayor Ganim, we are already addressing the environmental issues at Remington Arms. I am excited to see that we are moving forward with demolishing the coal plant, which will change the landscape and skyline around Bridgeport Harbor and bring new businesses to Bridgeport.”