Bridgeport

BOLO (Be On the Look Out)

Dec 14, 2023

The Bridgeport Police have released a video of a “person of interest “in a case involving a deceased woman found in shopping cart in an East End parking lot in November.

The deceased female was identified as 37 year-old Rickeyta Baker, DOB: 01/20/86. of Bridgeport. She was discovered next to a dumpster, behind 1028 Stratford Ave., at approximately 4:00 p.m. on November 3rd, 2023.

The department’s Homicide Unit took over the investigation. Detectives located surveillance video that showed what appeared to be a male wheeling Ms. Baker into the lot in the shopping cart, three days earlier, on October 31st, 2023. at approximately 3:30 a.m.

The same person was then seen on video walking north of Fifth St several minutes later. That video is being released today.

The department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the person in the video. Detectives are requesting the public pay special attention to his walk and jacket. They believe the person is familiar with the East End, and may reside there.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner conducted an autopsy on Ms. Baker. The results are pending.

Anyone with information in asked to contact Detective Keith Hanson at (203) 581-5243. All tips will be confidential.

