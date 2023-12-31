Bridgeport News: Explosion Update

On Thursday at 1:54PM the Bridgeport Emergency Communications Center received multiple 911 calls reporting an explosion and major fire in the Bishop Ave/East Ave/ Cross St area.

Bridgeport Fire, Police and AMR were dispatched and the Bridgeport EOC activated to Level 2. BFD On-scene reports indicated a large active fire locate at 50-57 Cross Street at the Tradbe Facility and a third alarm was ordered. The BPD began evacuating a two-block radius and began alerting residents to shelter-in-place to avoid smoke exposure.

AMR reporting three victims were injured one with burns and two with smoke inhalation. All transported to Bridgeport Hospital.

Currently, air monitoring has determined the area remains safe after yesterday’s explosion at the Tradebe facility and all residents and businesses were allowed back into the area last night. Water runoff is being constantly monitored and the public has been advised that due to high PH levels that fishing in nearby brooks should not occur. Once levels reach a lower-level fishing in nearby brooks could continue.

Two of the three injured yesterday has been discharged from Bridgeport Hospital with one party admitted.

According to Acting Fire Chief Edwards, the cause of the fire is still being investigated but it looks as of now we know there was a delivery of a low-grade oxidizer, about 4,000 gallons. It appears the driver opened one of the valves and there was a large explosion which trigger multiple smaller explosions. Again, this is an active investigation updates will follow, when available.