Bridgeport Man Pleads Guilty to Murder and Protective Order Violation in Tragic Stabbing Case



A Bridgeport resident has admitted guilt to the murder and criminal violation of a protective order, facing a potential 35-year prison sentence. Corey Ramos, 33, with a history of violence against women, confessed to stabbing and strangling his ex-girlfriend, 40-year-old Jennifer Brelsford, on October 18, 2020. Despite having two protective orders, Ramos violated them. Brelsford’s mother emotionally reacted in court as the prosecutor presented the case. Ramos acknowledged the accuracy of the facts and agreed to the plea deal, leading to a scheduled 35-year prison term on March 13. The incident followed a history of domestic disputes, with neighbors reporting prior altercations and protective orders issued just weeks before the tragic event. Brelsford’s mother alerted the police when she couldn’t contact her daughter, leading to the discovery of the crime scene. Ramos attempted to flee to Canada, but Canadian authorities apprehended him with evidence linking him to the murder. In custody, Ramos admitted to a confrontation but denied the murder charges.

