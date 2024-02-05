Fatal Accident on Route 8

In a tragic incident on Route 8 in Beacon Falls, Connecticut, two children from Bridgeport lost their lives, and several others sustained serious injuries in a collision that took place around 3:30 p.m. near Exit 23. The vehicles involved were a Honda Civic, carrying two adults and two children, and a Ford F600 with one adult. The children, identified as Riquelme Alves Brito, 3, and Laura Alves Brito, 6, tragically did not survive the accident.

According to the Connecticut State Police report, both vehicles were in the left lane when the Ford rear-ended the Honda. The impact caused both vehicles to collide with the concrete barrier on the left side of the road. The Honda’s 33-year-old male driver from Stratford and the 25-year-old female front passenger from Bridgeport sustained suspected serious injuries. The two children were rushed to Waterbury Hospital, where they were pronounced dead. The Ford was driven by a 40-year-old man from Oxford, who suffered suspected minor injuries, as stated by the state police. Authorities are urging witnesses to come forward with any information related to the crash.