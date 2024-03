UPDATE: Bridgeport Police Department said one individual sustained a superficial graze wound. The responsible party is not present at the scene. The victim is currently being transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. There is an ongoing police investigation.

2024-03-26@6:15PMish–#Bridgeport CT– Shots fired on Pequonnock Street. Witnesses said 5-6 shots were fired. No reports of anyone or anything hit.