Carjacking Incident

On March 28, 2024 at 5:02 AM Norwalk Combined Dispatch received a 911 call reporting a carjacking that occurred on Westport Avenue. During the incident, two suspects stole a BMW X3 from the owner at gunpoint. The suspects fled and attempted another carjacking at the intersection of Dry Hill Road and Westport Avenue. The driver was able to maneuver the vehicle past the suspect vehicle and flee.

The carjacked vehicle was recovered by Patrol Division Officers in Norwalk earlier today. Detectives are actively investigating this incident and ask that anyone who witnessed this crime or that has information about it to contact Detective James Barron at 203-854-3031, or by email at Jbarron@norwalkct.gov. Anonymous tips can be left at any of the following:

Norwalk Police Tip Line: 203-854-3111

Anonymous Internet tips can be sent to Norwalk Police website at: www.norwalkpd.com

Anonymous text tips can be submitted by typing “NORWALKPD” into the text field, followed

by the message, and sending it to TIP411 (847411)