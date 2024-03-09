Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo’s “Cool Blue” Program Offers Free Saturdays to Bridgeport Residents

Bridgeport, CT – Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo is offering free admission to the zoo every Saturday from now until June 29th as a part of their Cool Blue Bridgeport Initiative for Bridgeport residents. Cool Blue Bridgeport is intended to connect with the citizens of Bridgeport and empower them to take action to help address the effects of climate change. Each month will spotlight a different animal at the zoo and there will be free programming onsite at 10:00 AM and 3:00 PM. Participants will not only learn about how animals are affected by the changing climate but also how residents can collectively make a difference.

Mayor Ganim stated, “The Beardsley Zoo is an important part of Bridgeport and I’m appreciative of their continued efforts to provide Bridgeport residents with opportunities to learn about animals, the planet, and climate change. Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo is the only zoo in the state, and we are proud to have such a great resource right here in Bridgeport.”

All guests MUST register online using the code COOLBLUE (All caps, no space). Adults will need to show a photo ID proving Bridgeport residency (driver’s license, Park City ID, recent piece of mail showing current residency) upon arrival at the Zoo’s Front Gate. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

Look out for other upcoming events through the Cool Blue Bridgeport initiative in the next few months. For more information about the Cool Blue Bridgeport Initiative please visit: https://www.beardsleyzoo.org/cool-blue.html For tickets please visit: https://webstore1.centaman.net/beardsleyzootickets/calendar/Area/10