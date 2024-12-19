DoingItLocal

In all jobs, there is behind-the-scenes work. A press conference is no different. You see them all the time, how is it put together? I thought you might enjoy this!

Bridgeport, CT – Today, the City of Bridgeport proudly unveiled the historic Hi-Ho Towers mural, a dynamic new addition to the City’s urban landscape, located on North Avenue. This project reflects a collaborative investment of approximately $70,000 each by the City of Bridgeport and Hi-Ho Energy Services, demonstrating a shared commitment to beautifying the City and celebrating its rich history.

Hi-Ho Energy Services, originally founded in 1927 in the Whiskey Hill neighborhood of Bridgeport, has deep roots in the City. Though now primarily providing oil and HVAC services in Connecticut, Hi-Ho remains dedicated to maintaining its legacy in Bridgeport.

The Hi-Ho Towers, once used as a coal storage structure dating back to the early 1900s, has become an iconic part of Bridgeport’s skyline. This new mural transforms these historic structures into a vibrant work of public art, adding a new dimension to their significance.

During the unveiling, Mayor Ganim expressed his enthusiasm for the project, stating, “The overall idea that we can, building by building, structure by structure, and sometimes artist by artist, continue to beautify what is in this great city right now is a large contributor to our efforts of renewing some of the older structures in Bridgeport.”

Renowned artist Brian Kaspr, based in Norwalk, was commissioned for the mural project through John Paul Ogrodnick of JPO Art LLC. Kaspr’s abstract style provided the perfect medium to capture the spirit of Bridgeport. The mural took approximately 10 full days to complete, showcasing Kaspr’s dedication to delivering a meaningful addition to the City’s public art portfolio.

The Hi-Ho Towers mural marks another milestone in Bridgeport’s ongoing efforts to embrace the arts and enhance public spaces. With projects like these, Bridgeport continues to foster a vibrant and inclusive cultural environment.