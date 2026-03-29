Bridgeport Valley

The Pursuit We Reported On Earlier Was the Suspect!

ByStephen Krauchick

Mar 28, 2026


Earlier, we reported that at approximately 4:30 p.m., a brief motor vehicle pursuit took place—something DoingItLocal was the only outlet reporting at the time, which has now been confirmed as part of the arrest. During that incident, 41-year-old Jabari Bush, who was wanted in connection with the killing of a Bridgeport firefighter, was taken into custody in Derby.

Bush was arrested on a felony warrant in connection with the murder of Terrence Cramer. Authorities said detectives secured the warrant earlier in the day with assistance from Bridgeport Judicial District State’s Attorney Joseph Corradino.

Bush is charged with Murder, Home Invasion, and Criminal Possession of a Firearm. He is being held on a $2 million bond and is scheduled to appear in court on March 30, 2026. The Stratford Police Department also acknowledged the assistance of the New Haven, Seymour, Derby, and Shelton Police Departments, along with the Connecticut State Police.

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

Related Post

Bridgeport

Porch Fire

Mar 29, 2026 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Bridgeport Budget Proposal Slashes Mill Rate, Boosts Schools and Services

Mar 28, 2026 Alex
Bridgeport Stratford

Bridgeport Firefighter Murdered

Mar 28, 2026 Stephen Krauchick

Leave a Reply

You missed

Bridgeport

Porch Fire

Mar 29, 2026 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport Valley

The Pursuit We Reported On Earlier Was the Suspect!

Mar 28, 2026 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Bridgeport Budget Proposal Slashes Mill Rate, Boosts Schools and Services

Mar 28, 2026 Alex
Bridgeport Stratford

Bridgeport Firefighter Murdered

Mar 28, 2026 Stephen Krauchick