The Pursuit We Reported On Earlier Was the Suspect!





Earlier, we reported that at approximately 4:30 p.m., a brief motor vehicle pursuit took place—something DoingItLocal was the only outlet reporting at the time, which has now been confirmed as part of the arrest. During that incident, 41-year-old Jabari Bush, who was wanted in connection with the killing of a Bridgeport firefighter, was taken into custody in Derby.

Bush was arrested on a felony warrant in connection with the murder of Terrence Cramer. Authorities said detectives secured the warrant earlier in the day with assistance from Bridgeport Judicial District State’s Attorney Joseph Corradino.

Bush is charged with Murder, Home Invasion, and Criminal Possession of a Firearm. He is being held on a $2 million bond and is scheduled to appear in court on March 30, 2026. The Stratford Police Department also acknowledged the assistance of the New Haven, Seymour, Derby, and Shelton Police Departments, along with the Connecticut State Police.