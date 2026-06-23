Five Arrested During Bridgeport Smoke Shop Compliance Checks

On Monday, June 15, 2026, in a coordinated effort, the Bridgeport Police Department’s Narcotics and Vice Division, together with local and state partners conducted compliance checks throughout the City of Bridgeport of establishments operating as smoke shops.

During the operation, officers were alerted to the presence of marijuana and THC based products resulting in the successful seizure of approximately 23.02 lbs. of Cannabis and THC products from the following establishments.

The following Smoke Shops were inspected during the detail:

Dubai High Smoke Shop – 51 Boston Ave

Star Convenience – 1640 Barnum Ave

Fly Smoke Shop – 522 Boston Ave

Mystic Clouds Smoke Shop – 4267 Main St

$360.00 in Us currency believed to be proceeds from the illegal sale of Cannabis / THC products was seized from Fly Smoke Shop.

$478.00 in Us currency believed to be proceeds from the illegal sale of Cannabis / THC products from Dubai High Smoke Shop.

No cash was seized from Star Convenience and Mystic Clouds Smoke Shops.

The following Star Convenience Smoke Shop employees were arrested at the scene:

Amin Mohamed Algahiem, 24, last known address in California.

Charges:

Conspiracy to Commit / Operation of Drug Factory

Conspiracy to Commit / Poss Intent 1KG or more Cannabis

Pos Control Substance 1st Offense

Pos Cannabis Plant <50z

Conspiracy to Commit / Sale of Narcotic Substance

Bond Set at $50,000.00

Mr. Amin Mohamed Algahiem was previously arrested last month for the same offense at Dice Convenience located at 4016 Main St, Bridgeport.

Ali Fadl Saleh, 37, last known address in Bronx, NY

Charges:

Conspiracy to Commit / Operation of Drug Factory

Conspiracy to Commit / Poss Intent 1KG or more Cannabis

Pos Control Substance 1st Offense

Pos Cannabis Plant <50z

Conspiracy to Commit / Sale of Narcotic Substance

Bond Set at $50,000.00

The following Dubai High Smoke Shop employees were arrested at the scene:

Jonathan Davila Dejesus, 25, last known address in Bridgeport, CT

Charges:

Operation of Drug Factory

Poss Intent 1KG or more Cannabis

Pos Control Substance 1st Offense

Pos Cannabis Plant <50z

Sale of Narcotic Substance

Bond set at $50,000.00

Joey Diaz, 26, last known address in New Haven, CT

Charges:

Operation of Drug Factory

Poss Intent 1KG or more Cannabis

Pos Control Substance 1st Offense

Pos Cannabis Plant <50z

Sale of Narcotic Substance

Bond set at $50,000.00

The following Fly Smoke Shop employee was arrested at the scene:

Ashraf Aloatoini, 22, last known address in Baltimore County, MD

Charges:

Operation of Drug Factory

Poss Intent 1KG or more Cannabis

Pos Control Substance 1st Offense

Pos Cannabis Product <50z 18<21

Sale of Narcotic Substance

Bond set at $50,000.00

No arrests were made at Mystic Clouds Smoke Shop.

In addition to police enforcement actions, partnering local and state agencies issued their respective violations to the establishments. The Bridgeport Health and Buildings Departments, along the CT Department of Labor issued stop work orders for onsite violations.

This joint effort exemplifies the commitment of local and state agencies working together to combat narcotics trafficking within our communities.

Anyone with information regarding narcotics violations is encouraged to contact the Bridgeport Police Narcotics Tips Line at (203) 576-7903.

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