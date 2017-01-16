Bridgeport News: 16 Year Old Shot

9:33pm–#Bridgeport Connecticut–2133 hours, a shooting incident occurred in front of 177 Denver Avenue, Bridgeport. Multiple shots were fired by an unknown assailant, and a 16 year old male victim was struck in the back by this gunfire. The victim was transported by medics to Bridgeport Hospital for treatment, and is in serious condition at this time. Detectives are at the incident location, and the Detective Bureau Identification Unit will process the crime scene. Any citizen with information about this crime is asked to call the Bridgeport Police Department confidential tips line at 203-576-TIPS (8477)

(Bridgeport Police Press Release)