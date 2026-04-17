Valley

Ansonia Police: No Local Threat Following NYPD Investigation

ByAlex

Apr 17, 2026

The Ansonia Police Department says it has received media inquiries regarding reports of an Ansonia resident allegedly making threats toward a school in New York. Officials clarified that the individual being investigated by the New York City Police Department does not live in Ansonia.

Police say the suspect was previously arrested by Ansonia officers late last year in an unrelated case, but their known address is in another state. Ansonia Police assisted NYPD by checking a prior local address, but the individual was not located there, and officials emphasize there is no credible threat to Ansonia or its school system.

By Alex

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