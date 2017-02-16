Westport News: Traffic Stop Nets Numerous Charges

#Westport Connecticut–On 02/10/17 at approximately 4:30pm, Westport Officer David Scinto observed a gray Mercedes sedan traveling south on Myrtle Avenue with cancelled registration plates that belong on a Volvo. The vehicle was stopped, and the operator was identified as George Wilson. A check of Wilson showed his driving privileges were suspended. Wilson also had a Failure to Appear warrant out of Troop G, State Police. Wilson was taken into custody and processed for the above listed charges. Wilson was issued a court date of 02/21/2017 at Norwalk Court. Wilson posted the $7,500 bond and was released.

(Westport Police Press Release)