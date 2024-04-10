Handheld & Backpack Gas-Powered Leaf Blowers Prohibited Starting May 15

Westport, CT – The Conservation Department reminds Westport residents and landscape crews that starting on May 15, 2024, the use of handheld and backpack gas-powered leaf blowers are prohibited in Town.

Conservation Director Colin Kelly stated, “As of Wednesday, May 15, 2024, gas powered leaf blowers may not be used during Summer. According to the Leaf Blower Ordinance, passed by the RTM in 2023, “Summer” is defined as the days beginning on May 15th and ending on October 15th of each year.” Kelly continued, “We are getting the word out now, in early spring, to remind everyone about the ordinance. Hopefully, this transition will be smooth for our residents. The RTM originally approved the ordinance in January of last year to give residents and crews the time to adjust to the new regulations.”

Additional information may be found on the Conservation Department page on the Town Website: https://www.westportct.gov/government/departments-a-z/conservation-department/gas-powered-leaf-blower-ordinance

Mr. Kelly states, “We are encouraging the Town to prepare for this changeover. Homeowners should adopt their landscaping habits to meet the goals of the ordinance. If needed, speak with landscapers and make them aware of the requirements.” He also stated that the Conservation Department will be responding to written complaints from the public. “If you find someone is not following the ordinance, please feel free to send our office an email or letter with whatever information is available. We will follow-up by reviewing each complaint and sending educational materials to those who are not adhering to the ordinance.” Contact the Conservation Office by email at: ckelly@westportct.gov or mail at: Conservation Department, 110 Myrtle Avenue, Westport, CT 06880.

For more information, contact the Conservation Department at 203-341-1170 or review its webpage: https://www.westportct.gov/government/departments-a-z/conservation-department