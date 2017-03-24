Bluefish Announce Spring Training Schedule

#Bridgeport, Connecticut– The Bridgeport Bluefish announced dates and starting times for their 2017 Spring Training schedule. The Bluefish will hold Spring Training in Bridgeport at The Ballpark at Harbor Yard.

“Spring is finally here and that means the official start to our 20th Anniversary Season of Bluefish baseball at The Ballpark at Harbor Yard,” says Bluefish General Manager Paul Herrmann. “These spring training games we have scheduled will give all our fans a preview of what to expect this season.”

The Bluefish Spring Training schedule will include four exhibition games, with two contests against the cross-sound Atlantic League rival Long Island Ducks and two against the Milford Hunters. Three of those games will be held at The Ballpark at Harbor Yard.

The first exhibition will take place at home on Thursday, April 13 against the Long Island Ducks at 10:30 am. The team will travel to Long Island on Saturday, April 15. On Monday, April 17, the ‘Fish will play the Milford Hunters at 10:00am. Bridgeport will finish their Spring Training schedule with a game against the Milford Hunters at 1:00 pm on Tuesday, April 18, before heading to Texas to begin the 2017 regular season against the Sugar Land Skeeters on Thursday, April 20.

Any Bluefish fan who would like to get a sneak peek of their hometown team before the regular season begins is welcome to attend. General admission tickets will be issued for any home Spring Training games for just $5. Centerplate, the new food and beverage service of The Ballpark at Harbor Yard, will be operating concessions during these games. No outside food or beverage will be allowed inside the ballpark.

(Bridgeport Bluefish Press Release)

