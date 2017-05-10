Bridgeport News: 1 Dead In Police Involved Shooting

5:05pm–#Bridgeport CT– Please keep in mind this is written without any official word from the Bridgeport Police or State Police who are in charge of the investigation. It is a gathering of talking to witnesses, detectives in off camera interviews and playing back dispatch radio reports.

Police attempted to pull over stolen car on Laurel Avenue with two occupants inside. The car sped towards towards Park Avenue. Another police car was responding coming from Washington Avenue and then the stolen vehicle turned into the Walgreen’s parking lot at 1000 Park Avenue. The vehicle then turned left onto Fairfield Avenue the wrong way when it struck a car. According to detectives the stolen vehicle rammed two police officers. The officer(s) (unknown if it was both or just one) opened fire into the windshield of the car. The driver died of his injuries and the passenger was shot with non-life threatening injuries. One officer was transported by police car to St. Vincent’s Hospital. Detectives said the officers received non-life threatening injuries.

Later in the evening a group from New Haven’s Black Lives Matter Chapter came to the Bridgeport Police Station on Congress Street to protest. When there was no audience there they moved the protest to Park Avenue and Fairfield Avenue. They remained there past 1am. State Police earlier called for K-9 from across the state to assemble at Troop G in the event of protest. At 2:10 am they reported on the state wide hotline to other police departments that the situation had calmed down.