Fatal Fire on Hallock Street Claims One Life Despite Firefighters’ Rescue Effort

Bridgeport firefighters responded to a structure fire on Hallock Street around 9:45 p.m., where crews encountered heavy fire in the rear of the home upon arrival. According to Chief Porter, an individual outside told firefighters that a second person was still inside, prompting an aggressive interior search and rescue effort alongside fire suppression operations.

Despite those efforts, one person inside the home succumbed to their injuries. Chief Porter stated that firefighters faced no operational issues, with water supply, ventilation, and rescue efforts all going “textbook.” Officials also confirmed there were no working smoke detectors inside the home. The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the State Fire Marshal, and the identity of the victim has not yet been released.