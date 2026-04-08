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Fatal Fire on Hallock Street Claims One Life Despite Firefighters’ Rescue Effort

ByStephen Krauchick

Apr 8, 2026

Bridgeport firefighters responded to a structure fire on Hallock Street around 9:45 p.m., where crews encountered heavy fire in the rear of the home upon arrival. According to Chief Porter, an individual outside told firefighters that a second person was still inside, prompting an aggressive interior search and rescue effort alongside fire suppression operations.

Despite those efforts, one person inside the home succumbed to their injuries. Chief Porter stated that firefighters faced no operational issues, with water supply, ventilation, and rescue efforts all going “textbook.” Officials also confirmed there were no working smoke detectors inside the home. The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the State Fire Marshal, and the identity of the victim has not yet been released.

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

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