Bridgeport News: City Signs Final Contract On Majestic Theater

#Bridgeport CT– On Monday, Mayor Ganim and Exact Capital Group LLC, Craig Livingston signed the finalized contract for restoration of the Majestic Theater and Poli Palace to renovate the historic building. This is expected to revitalize downtown bringing a hotel, retail shopping, and apartments to downtown. When I asked Craig Livingston if he was concerned with the hurting retail in the area already he said “you have scale and density for a residential piece, which will create demand for commercial services. You can’t have one without the other. This is a story that has played itself out chapter and verse time and time again.” “There is no reason it should not happen in Bridgeport, the best and largest city in Connecticut!”