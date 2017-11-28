Stratford News: Bar Robbery Suspect Apprehended

#Stratford News: On 11/28/2017 Eric Chambers age 33 of Bridgeport Connecticut was apprehended by members of the Fugitive Task Force as the result of a warrant issued for his arrest. The arrest stems from his involvement in a Robbery that took place at 2399 Main Street in Stratford in which a victim was shot.

The investigation and warrant were completed on November 21 st . He was charged with 53a-134 Robbery in the First Degree. Chambers was given a court date of 12/6/2017. He is being held on a $250,000 bond.

(Stratford Police Press Release)