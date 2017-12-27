Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Bridgeport News: Man Shot On Route 8

State Police UPDATE:  Approximately 11:20 a.m., Troop G-Bridgeport responded to St. Vincent’s Hospital in Bridgeport after hospital staff reported that a  male walked into the Emergency Department with a non- life-threatening gunshot wound. The male reported the incident to have occurred on Route 8 southbound in the Bridgeport area. There is no threat to the public as this does not appear to be a random act or road rage-related.

11:39am–#Bridgeport CT– Police confirm that a man traveling on Route 8 was shot in the shoulder and drove himself to St. Vincent’s Hospital.  Police are investigating.

 

