Bridgeport News: Man Shot On Route 8

State Police UPDATE: Approximately 11:20 a.m., Troop G-Bridgeport responded to St. Vincent’s Hospital in Bridgeport after hospital staff reported that a male walked into the Emergency Department with a non- life-threatening gunshot wound. The male reported the incident to have occurred on Route 8 southbound in the Bridgeport area. There is no threat to the public as this does not appear to be a random act or road rage-related.

Updates will be sent as we get them.

11:39am–#Bridgeport CT– Police confirm that a man traveling on Route 8 was shot in the shoulder and drove himself to St. Vincent’s Hospital. Police are investigating.

