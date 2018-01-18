#Bridgeport CT–Today around 3pm the Snack Shop at at 604 Newfield Avenue was raided by police and city officials after pressure from City Council Member Eneida Martinez. The location corner of Revere and Newfield Avenue was the scene of the city’s first homicide of 2018. Captain Roderick Porter told us that the area has become a nuisance. The store is open past midnight which Captain Porter said there is nothing around to warrant the store being open that late. He said it attracts unwanted activities like drug sales. Captain Porter said the city’s health, building and fire departments were also on scene to look for any potential violations.