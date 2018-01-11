Bridgeport DMV Larceny Arrest

#Middletown, CT. (January 11, 2018): Connecticut State Police Western District Major Crime detectives arrested a former Connecticut Department of Motor Vehicles employee today following an investigation of a

monetary discrepancy at the DMV Bridgeport Office.

Upon its Bridgeport Office manager’s discovery of the discrepancy, the Connecticut Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) notified the Office of the Connecticut State’s Attorney of suspected employee misconduct at the Department of Motor Vehicles Bridgeport office. The Office of the Chief State’s Attorney initiated an investigation and requested that Connecticut State Police Western District Major Crime detectives

assist the Bridgeport Office of the State’s Attorney with the investigation.

Through the course of the several-month-long investigation, WDMC detectives identified the suspect as Kimberly Brown, a motor vehicle examiner specialist. She was terminated on December 8, 2017, from

employment with the DMV and the State of Connecticut. Upon conclusion of the investigation, WDMC detectives made application for and were granted an arrest warrant by the superior court.

On January 11, 2018, Kimberly Brown surrendered to Troop G Bridgeport and was charged with Larceny 1 st by Defrauding a Public Community and Forgery 1st. Brown was held on an $80,000 bond and was

arraigned at Bridgeport Superior Court on January 11, 2018. DMV Commissioner Michael R. Bzdyra said, “Our hundreds of employees are diligent and dedicated to upholding the public’s trust. People who betray that trust will be held fully accountable for their actions. It is absolutely unacceptable to betray that trust. Our hard-working employees strive diligently every day to do their jobs well and are committed to customer service.”

(State Police Press Release)