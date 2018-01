The Robbery squad is seeking assistance identifying a suspect who has committed several robberies this week in the Ogden St and Park St area. A firearm was used in one of the robberies.

The suspect can be seen in the photo and video wearing a distinct dark color “NIKE” hoddie with a large white square on the front and back with the black “Nike” logo on the front.The suspect is described as 5’5”-5’9” light brown male.

(Bridgeport Police Press Release)