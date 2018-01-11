Bridgeport News: Man Shot In Head Drives Self To Hospital-Crashes Into Ambulance

8:18pm–#Bridgeport CT– A man suffering from a gunshot wound drove himself to the hospital and was about two blocks away from the emergency room when he crashed into an ambulance traveling on Barnum Avenue just before the intersection at Mill Hill Avenue. The EMS personnel quickly assessed the man’s condition and found a gunshot wound near his neck according to radio broadcasts from EMS. A nearby ambulance quickly transported the victim. First responders told me he may not make it which will make the city’s first homicide for 2018. The EMS personnel were not injured. Expect delays as Barnum Avenue will be closed from Mill Hill Avenue to Central Avenue.