Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Uncategorized

Town Reinstates Timed Parking Enforcement to Manage Parking Availability

ByAlex

Apr 23, 2024

Westport, CT – The First Selectwoman’s Office and the Police Department have announced that effective May 1, 2024, timed parking limits will be reinstated and enforced in Town parking lots and on Town roadways in Downtown Westport.

Timed parking limits in Town owned parking lots and roadways are now 3 hours, increased from the previously enforced 1 and 2-hour limits, as approved by the Board of Selectwomen. Posted limits will be enforced from 8 AM to 6 PM, 7 days a week. Parking on Post Road East will remain timed for 1 or 2 hours. New signage has been installed in all Town parking lots and roadways to reflect the updated time limits.

Residents, employees, business owners, and visitors are encouraged to familiarize themselves with the timed parking regulations in each of the parking areas, and comply with the posted time limits to avoid penalties. They are also reminded that there are multiple all-day parking spaces located throughout the Downtown area. For more information about parking and a detailed map of the designated areas that includes space count and locations with timed and all day parking, please visit Parking — Discover Westport

Operations Director Tom Kiely said, “We understand the importance of convenient parking in Downtown Westport, and timed parking enforcement is a strategic way to ensure fair access to parking spaces for everyone. The goal is to establish a well-run system that increases parking availability, efficiency, and turnover, not to be punitive.”

He continued, “This enforcement aims to address the issue of limited parking availability in high-traffic, high volume areas, particularly during peak hours. Implementing timed parking enforcement along with continued access to all day parking allows for a balanced approach to parking availability.”

Enforcement will be managed by the Westport Police Department Parking Enforcement Unit.

###

By Alex

Related Post

Uncategorized

Bridgeport News: Update on Stabbing

Apr 22, 2024 Alex
Uncategorized

UPDATE: Homicide Investigation in the 1200 Block of Park Avenue

Apr 18, 2024 Alex
Uncategorized

Shelton News: Car into building

Apr 16, 2024 Alex

Leave a Reply

You missed

Bridgeport

Rollover Accident

Apr 23, 2024 Stephen Krauchick
State News

GOVERNOR LAMONT, CONGRESSIONAL DELEGATION ANNOUNCE CONNECTICUT SELECTED TO RECEIVE $62.5 MILLION FOR SOLAR PROJECTS BENEFITTING LOW-INCOME RESIDENTS

Apr 23, 2024 Alex
Small Business Shout Out

Look Who’s DoingItLocal

Apr 23, 2024 Stephen Krauchick
Uncategorized

Town Reinstates Timed Parking Enforcement to Manage Parking Availability

Apr 23, 2024 Alex