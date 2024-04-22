Bridgeport News: Update on Stabbing

On April 20th, 2024, at around 9:15 pm, Bridgeport Police responded to reports of a possible shooting near Middle Street & John Street. Upon arrival, they discovered a stabbing victim being taken to the hospital; no shooting had occurred. During the investigation, officers received suspect descriptions and began searching downtown. They found a crime scene outside the “G’smoke shop” at 7 Middle Street. Meanwhile, a 32-year-old man arrived at the hospital with a stab wound to his chest, and officers helped him inside; he’s now in stable condition. Officers spotted a person matching the suspect’s description entering the Bridgeport Train Station. They followed him, noticing blood-like stains on his clothes, and detained him in the men’s bathroom. The person, identified as 24-year-old David Raphael of Bridgeport, was found with a knife and was arrested for First-Degree Assault. His bond was set at $150,000. The Metropolitan Transit Authority Police aided in the investigation. David Raphael had confronted people in the smoke shop earlier, asking for money, but was refused and asked to leave. Later, an altercation happened outside between Raphael and the victim, resulting in the stabbing. Raphael then fled towards the train station. The Detective Bureau’s Forensic Identification Unit helped process evidence at the scene. Raphael also had two outstanding warrants for Failure to Appear, with bonds totaling $10,000.

