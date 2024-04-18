Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

UPDATE: Homicide Investigation in the 1200 Block of Park Avenue

ByAlex

Apr 18, 2024

Tragically, 17-year-old Romain Sterling of Bridgeport, CT, passed away on April 17, 2024, from injuries sustained in a shooting on April 10, 2024, along Park Avenue. The Bridgeport Police Department’s Detective Bureau is in communication with Romain Sterling’s family during this difficult time. This loss deeply impacts the Bridgeport community, affecting officers dedicated to ensuring citizen safety. Our thoughts and prayers are with Romain’s family and friends.

While significant progress has been made in the investigation, the Bridgeport Police Department seeks the community’s assistance in solving this crime. Anyone with information is urged to contact Homicide Detective Thomas Harper at 203-581-5239 or utilize the Bridgeport Police Tips line at 203-576-TIPS.

This remains an active investigation, and no further information is available at this time.

